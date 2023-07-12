Horse & Hound; 13 July 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 13 July, includes a look back with David Simpson on how he won the recent Hickstead Derby and we put the spotlight on Tom Jackson’s 2022 Burghley runner-up Capels Hollow Drift. We also take a trip down memory lane to when Nijinsky, David Broome and Prince Philip all hit the headlines in the summer of 1970. Plus read about legend of the sport, See You Then; the hurdle runner who beat Desert Orchid. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a closer look at equine thermoregulation, including how it works and what you need to know. We have exclusive columns from Andrew Nicholson and Julie Templeton, for eventing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from across the UK and abroad for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we showcase hunting’s youth and why young handler classes are thriving, plus there’s a comment from Matt Ramsden.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 13 July 2023
News
- New group set up to address issue of suitable rider size
- Mandatory spurs could be on the way out
- Owners prioritise their horses’ needs in tough times
- Country’s top yards of 2023 celebrated at awards ceremony
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Showing: Julie Templeton
People and horses
- How I won: David Simpson recalls how he rode to victory at the 2023 Hickstead Derby
- All in a day’s work: The equestrian executive
- In the spotlight: Tom Jackson’s 2022 Burghley bridesmaid Capels Hollow Drift
- Legends of the sport: See You Then; the hurdle runner who beat Desert Orchid
- Memory lane: Nijinsky, David Broome and Prince Philip all hit the headlines in the summer of 1970
Vet clinic
-
Feeling the heat: Equine thermoregulation – how it works and what you need to know
Features
- Beside the seaside: A selection of horsey homes located by the coast
- Dazzling shine: The best shampoos for grey, coloured and white horses
Reports
- Dressage: NAF Five Star Hartpury Festival of Dressage, The Cabin and more
- Eventing: Aston-le- Walls, Aachen, Brightling Park and more
- Showjumping: South View, Bishop Burton College, Royal Norfolk and more
- Showing: NCPA Staffordshire Country Festival, Royal Norfolk and more
Hunting
-
Showcasing hunting’s youth: Why young handler classes are thriving, plus comment from Matt Ramsden
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more