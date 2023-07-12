Horse & Hound; 13 July 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 13 July, includes a look back with David Simpson on how he won the recent Hickstead Derby and we put the spotlight on Tom Jackson’s 2022 Burghley runner-up Capels Hollow Drift. We also take a trip down memory lane to when Nijinsky, David Broome and Prince Philip all hit the headlines in the summer of 1970. Plus read about legend of the sport, See You Then; the hurdle runner who beat Desert Orchid. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a closer look at equine thermoregulation, including how it works and what you need to know. We have exclusive columns from Andrew Nicholson and Julie Templeton, for eventing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from across the UK and abroad for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we showcase hunting’s youth and why young handler classes are thriving, plus there’s a comment from Matt Ramsden.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 13 July 2023

News

New group set up to address issue of suitable rider size

Mandatory spurs could be on the way out

Owners prioritise their horses’ needs in tough times

Country’s top yards of 2023 celebrated at awards ceremony

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Andrew Nicholson

Showing: Julie Templeton

People and horses

How I won: David Simpson recalls how he rode to victory at the 2023 Hickstead Derby

All in a day’s work: The equestrian executive

In the spotlight: Tom Jackson’s 2022 Burghley bridesmaid Capels Hollow Drift

Legends of the sport: See You Then; the hurdle runner who beat Desert Orchid

Memory lane: Nijinsky, David Broome and Prince Philip all hit the headlines in the summer of 1970

Vet clinic

Feeling the heat: Equine thermoregulation – how it works and what you need to know

Features

Beside the seaside: A selection of horsey homes located by the coast

Dazzling shine: The best shampoos for grey, coloured and white horses

Reports

Dressage: NAF Five Star Hartpury Festival of Dressage, The Cabin and more

Eventing: Aston-le- Walls, Aachen, Brightling Park and more

Showjumping: South View, Bishop Burton College, Royal Norfolk and more

Showing: NCPA Staffordshire Country Festival, Royal Norfolk and more

Hunting

Showcasing hunting’s youth: Why young handler classes are thriving, plus comment from Matt Ramsden

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine