Horse & Hound; 13 February 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 13 February, don’t miss our “Horses for sale special” including how a horse’s worth is determined, plus whether people really can make a comfortable living from selling horses. Check out our feature on exploring Dartmoor on horseback, and don’t miss our pick of therapy products for your horse. In this week’s “Vet clinic”, we look at the best methods for treating wounds and we also talk to Welsh National-winning trainer Christian Williams. Plus, read reports from across the disciplines, including dressage, showjumping, racing and much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Subscribe to the paper magazine and save
- Download digital magazine on iPad
- Download digital magazine on other devices
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 13 February 2020
News
- New safety tool puts onus on eventers
- How sponsorship is changing to benefit all
- Endurance: loopholes and flouting of new rules
Horses for sale special
- The price tag: How a horse’s worth is determined
- Making money: Is it really possible to make a comfortable living from selling horses?
Features
- Therapy products: Our pick of therapy and rehabilitation products
- Dartmoor: Exploring the moorland on horseback
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The horse dealer
- Vet clinic: The best methods for treating wounds
- H&H interview: Jumps trainer Christian Williams
- Life lessons: Eventer Tina Cook on seeking improvement rather than perfection
- Training diary: H&H diarist Chloe Winchester
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Hunting: Charles Frampton
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: Shirley Light
- Racing: Kim Bailey
Hunting
- Out and about: With the West Norfolk
- The perfect hound: The characteristics both judges and huntsmen look for in each hound
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Incredible but cocky” Tick
- Farquhar’s diary: A visit to the “welcoming” Duhallow
- Hunt stalwart: 91-year-old Pat Thomas
- From the field: H&H’s hunting editor Catherine Austen on finding love on the hunting field
Reports
- Dressage: Morris EC and highlights
- Showjumping: Keysoe, South View, highlights and international
- Showing: Winter highlights
- Racing: Newbury
- Point-to-point: Cottenham and Chaddesley Corbett
Classified ads
- Horses for sale