Horse & Hound; 12 March 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 12 March, don’t miss our “Eventing special” including features on nostalgic venues, inspiring amateur riders and improving your performance through data analysis. We visit showjumper Robert Whitaker at home as he reveals his tough quest to find future stars, plus author and Gold Cup-winning trainer Henrietta Knight tells us her life lessons. In this week’s “Vet clinic” we explore the benefits of hillwork for horses, and read our feature on making insurance claims a stress-free process. Plus, check out this week’s hunting content and we have reports from across the disciplines.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Subscribe to the paper magazine and save
- Download digital magazine on iPad
- Download digital magazine on other devices
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 12 March 2020
News
- “Set for Tokyo 2020” at the National Equine Forum
- Joint approach on microchip checking
- Penalties for flouting employment law
- Detachable towbars in the spotlight
Eventing special
- Special venues: H&H enjoys a nostalgic tour
- Inspirational amateurs: The dedicated riders taking on the professionals
- Performance analysis: Tracking the numbers to improve your eventing game
Feature
- Insurance claims: How to make the process stress-free
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The rural crime inspector
- Vet clinic: The benefits of hillwork for horses
- H&H interview: Showjumper Robert Whitaker discusses the tough quest for future stars
- Life lessons: Author and former racehorse trainer Henrietta Knight on the importance of patience
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: Laura Renwick
- Hunting: Daniel Cherriman
Hunting
- A day’s hunting with: The Teme Valley
- Hound colouring: The history and breeding of different coloured hounds
- Hunt stalwart: Robert Tierney
- Hunter of a lifetime: Hound-loving Boggy
Reports
- Eventing: Oasby and Poplar Park
- Dressage: Myerscough, Summerhouse and highlights
- Showjumping: Arena UK, international and highlights
- Showing: Winter highlights
- Point-to-point: Didmarton, Alnwick and Ampton
Classified ads
- Horses for sale