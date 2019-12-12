Horse & Hound; 12 December 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 12 December 2019, don’t miss all the worthy winners from our annual Horse & Hound Awards, plus pictures from the dazzling ceremony night. Read our feature on what makes the best riders so successful in the saddle, and in ‘Vet clinic’ we explore donkey health. Plus, we talk to showjumper Yazmin Pinchen about restarting her career, and read our hunting content including reports with the South Dorset and “Pack of the Week” the New Forest. We also have reports from across the disciplines, including dressage, showjumping, racing, point-to-pointing and much more.
News
- Link between surfaces and equine asthma
- Balancing family with working in the industry
- ‘Greenyard’ policies could save cash and horses
- Mike Tucker among worthy award winners
H&H Awards (in partnership with NAF)
- In pictures: equestrian stars dazzle at ceremony
- H&H Lifetime Achievement
- Ceris Burns Equestrian Professional Rider and Saracen Young Rider
- Horseware Horse and Horserail Moment of the Year
- NAF Five Star Groom and Pikeur Amateur Rider
- Absorbine Inspiration and Horse Dialog Club
- Balanced Horse Feeds Pony and Prime Stables Volunteer of the Year
Features
- Winning ways: Trainers reveal what factors make the best riders so successful
- Last-minute gifts: Pick up the perfect festive presents
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The racing lad
- Property: New Forest
- Vet clinic: Donkey health
- H&H interview: Showjumper Yazmin Pinchen
- Fix it: Eventer Bella Innes Ker advises how to keep straight over a fence
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Hunting: Daniel Cherriman
- Dressage: Richard Davison
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
Hunting
- A day’s hunting with: the South Dorset
- Pack of the week: the New Forest
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Great servant” Nettles
- From the field: Having a good chinwag out hunting
- Legends of the chase: Charles Chafer
Reports
- Dressage: Keysoe and highlights
- Breeding: Addington Elite Winter Collection 2019
- Showjumping: Arena UK, international and more
- Showing: British National Foal of the Year Show
- Racing: Sandown Park and Aintree
- Point-to-point: Wadebridge and Ffos Las
Classified ads
