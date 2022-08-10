Horse & Hound; 11 August 2022





The cover of this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 11 August, you can read our report from the first dressage competition at the World Championships, where Britain picked up a team silver medal. You can also catch up on all the latest news in the equestrian world, plus read an interview with Scottish showing producer Richard Telford. This week’s exclusive columns are from Mark Phillips, Anna Ross and Graham Fletcher. The Vet Clinic looks at the dangers of overtreating horses – how vets should guard against going too far. You can also catch up on the reports from eventing, showing, showjumping and dressage action from around the UK, plus don’t miss the latest instalment fromhuntsman Lewis Chutter as he reflects on the intensity of the show ring and tricks of the trade in his diary.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 11 August 2022

News

Britain’s super silver

Scope for safety improvements around cross-country risk profiles

Suspension for vet who gave horse banned substance

Speaking out on the final decision

Dressage Worlds

A stunning silver: Lottie Fry, Charlotte Dujardin, Gareth Hughes and Richard Davison deliver for Britain

The tide turns: A shift in the world order makes for the most exciting and unpredictable dressage championship of recent years

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

People and horses

H&H interview: Meet Scottish showing producer Richard Telford

All in a day’s work: The stud director

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Killing with kindness?: The dangers of overtreating horses – how vets should guard against going too far

Property and kit

Seat of champions: Three properties over £1.5m for serious equestrians

Moving at his best: A selection of joint supplements to support your horse

Reports

Eventing: Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe, junior and young rider Europeans, Glamis Castle and Bicton Arena

Dressage: Junior and young rider Europeans, Brook Farm, Beacons Equestrian and Kingswood EC Area Festivals, Aintree International EC and more

Pony European Championships: How Britain’s teams fared

Showjumping: National Championships, south and north silver and bronze league semi-finals from Chard Equestrian and Northcote Stud, plus Heckington

Showing: National Pony Society Summer Championships and New Forest and Hampshire County

Hunting

Diary of a new huntsman: Lewis Chutter reflects on the intensity of

the show ring and tricks of the trade

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine