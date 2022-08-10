Horse & Hound; 11 August 2022

The cover of this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 11 August, you can read our report from the first dressage competition at the World Championships, where Britain picked up a team silver medal. You can also catch up on all the latest news in the equestrian world, plus read an interview with Scottish showing producer Richard Telford. This week’s exclusive columns are from Mark Phillips, Anna Ross and Graham Fletcher. The Vet Clinic looks at the dangers of overtreating horses – how vets should guard against going too far. You can also catch up on the reports from eventing, showing, showjumping and dressage action from around the UK, plus don’t miss the latest instalment fromhuntsman Lewis Chutter as he reflects on the intensity of the show ring and tricks of the trade in his diary.
News
- Britain’s super silver
- Scope for safety improvements around cross-country risk profiles
- Suspension for vet who gave horse banned substance
- Speaking out on the final decision
Dressage Worlds
- A stunning silver: Lottie Fry, Charlotte Dujardin, Gareth Hughes and Richard Davison deliver for Britain
- The tide turns: A shift in the world order makes for the most exciting and unpredictable dressage championship of recent years
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
People and horses
- H&H interview: Meet Scottish showing producer Richard Telford
- All in a day’s work: The stud director
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Killing with kindness?: The dangers of overtreating horses – how vets should guard against going too far
Property and kit
- Seat of champions: Three properties over £1.5m for serious equestrians
- Moving at his best: A selection of joint supplements to support your horse
Reports
- Eventing: Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe, junior and young rider Europeans, Glamis Castle and Bicton Arena
- Dressage: Junior and young rider Europeans, Brook Farm, Beacons Equestrian and Kingswood EC Area Festivals, Aintree International EC and more
- Pony European Championships: How Britain’s teams fared
- Showjumping: National Championships, south and north silver and bronze league semi-finals from Chard Equestrian and Northcote Stud, plus Heckington
- Showing: National Pony Society Summer Championships and New Forest and Hampshire County
Hunting
- Diary of a new huntsman: Lewis Chutter reflects on the intensity of
the show ring and tricks of the trade
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more