Horse & Hound; 10 March 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 10 March, contains our eventing special, which includes finding out how you know when you have a horse for the top, meet the riders who could be 2024 or 2028 medallists and more. We also have an interview with Irish Olympic eventer Clare Abbott, plus it’s our Cheltenham preview, which includes an interview with Nicky Henderson, the most successful British trainer at the Festival, while in Vet Clinic we find out more about equine insurance. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 10 March 2022
News
- Stark warning over future of wormers
- How to keep a sustainable equestrian workforce
- FEI concludes investigation into equine herpes virus outbreak
- Equine vision research leads to racecourse changes
Eventing special
- Judgement or luck – finding the five-star freak: How do you know when you have a horse for the top?
- Jumping the admin hurdles: Starting affiliated eventing – all your entries and balloting questions answered, plus much more
- “Now I know I can compete with the best”: Meet the riders who could be 2024 or 2028 medallists
Cheltenham preview
- What makes the Festival unmissable?: The stories behind the spectacle
- “It doesn’t get easier over the years”: We talk to Nicky Henderson, the most successful British trainer at the Festival
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Showjumping: John Whitaker
- Showing: Julie Templeton
People and horses
- H&H interview: Irish Olympic eventer Clare Abbott
- All in a day’s work: The Team GB physio
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Counting the cost: Equine insurance
Kit and property
- All you could wish for…: Three dream equestrian properties on the market
- On the ball Options if you need new stirrups
Hunting
- Pack of the week: The West Percy
- Hunter of a lifetime: Bargain buy Harry, who gives a fantastic lead up front
- Simon Lawrance: Meet the outgoing Heythrop joint-master
- Legends of the chase: Stephen Goodall, who hunted several top packs
Reports
- Showjumping: Bury Farm Winter Classic, SNEC, South View, Florida and more
- Showing: BSPS Area 5, NPS Area 26 and more
- Dressage: Bishop Burton College Winter Regionals and Area Festivals and more
- Racing: Kelso and Doncaster
- Point-to-point: Yorkshire Jockeys Club, Brocklesby and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more