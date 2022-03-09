Horse & Hound; 10 March 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 10 March, contains our eventing special, which includes finding out how you know when you have a horse for the top, meet the riders who could be 2024 or 2028 medallists and more. We also have an interview with Irish Olympic eventer Clare Abbott, plus it’s our Cheltenham preview, which includes an interview with Nicky Henderson, the most successful British trainer at the Festival, while in Vet Clinic we find out more about equine insurance. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 10 March 2022

News

Stark warning over future of wormers

How to keep a sustainable equestrian workforce

FEI concludes investigation into equine herpes virus outbreak

Equine vision research leads to racecourse changes

Eventing special

Judgement or luck – finding the five-star freak: How do you know when you have a horse for the top?

Jumping the admin hurdles: Starting affiliated eventing – all your entries and balloting questions answered, plus much more

“Now I know I can compete with the best”: Meet the riders who could be 2024 or 2028 medallists

Cheltenham preview

What makes the Festival unmissable?: The stories behind the spectacle

“It doesn’t get easier over the years”: We talk to Nicky Henderson, the most successful British trainer at the Festival

Opinion

Letters of the week

Showjumping: John Whitaker

Showing: Julie Templeton

People and horses

H&H interview: Irish Olympic eventer Clare Abbott

All in a day’s work: The Team GB physio

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Counting the cost: Equine insurance

Kit and property

All you could wish for…: Three dream equestrian properties on the market

On the ball Options if you need new stirrups

Hunting

Pack of the week: The West Percy

Hunter of a lifetime: Bargain buy Harry, who gives a fantastic lead up front

Simon Lawrance: Meet the outgoing Heythrop joint-master

Legends of the chase: Stephen Goodall, who hunted several top packs

Reports

Showjumping: Bury Farm Winter Classic, SNEC, South View, Florida and more

Showing: BSPS Area 5, NPS Area 26 and more

Dressage: Bishop Burton College Winter Regionals and Area Festivals and more

Racing: Kelso and Doncaster

Point-to-point: Yorkshire Jockeys Club, Brocklesby and more

