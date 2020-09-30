Horse & Hound; 1 October 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 1 October, check out our “Ex-racehorse special” including why these horses behave the way they do and more. Plus, we talk to the new national showjumping champion Louise Saywell and in “Vet clinic” we offer top advice for preparing for a busy hunting season ahead. Riders also reveal their lockdown lessons and how some silver linings have emerged from the pandemic, plus show horse producer Katie Jerram-Hunnable talks about her life lessons. We look at how rugs have progressed through the years and don’t miss our stunning pictures from a morning out with the South Dorset. We have reports from across the disciplines and in this week’s “Legends of the sport” we look back at the stellar career of remarkable horsewoman Anneli Drummond-Hay.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 1 October 2020

News

Progression key to improving diversity

How coronavirus changes affect the equestrian world

Improving traceability of our racehorses

Ex-racehorse special



All in a day’s work: RoR chief executive Di Arbuthnot

Thoughtful rehoming: Deciding on the next steps for horses coming out of racing

Why do they do that? Overcoming certain ex-racehorse behaviours

People and horses

H&H interview: The new national showjumping champion Louise Saywell on her “eat, sleep, repeat” routine

Life Lessons: Show horse producer Katie Jerram-Hunnable

Ones to watch: Recent novice supreme champion Ballinclare, ridden by Alice Homer

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Stuart Hollings

Vet clinic

Hunting ready? Advice to prepare for a busy season

Features

Lockdown lessons: The silver linings that have emerged from the pandemic

Rugs through the ages: The progress in rugging designs and materials, plus our pick of heavyweight rugs

Hunting

On camera: Pictures from the South Dorset

Comment: Richard Gurney

Hunter of a lifetime: “Rodeoing nutter” Kitkat

Reports

Eventing: Keysoe and highlights

Showing: NPS Autumn Festival and highlights

Dressage: Highlights

Showjumping: Highlights

Nostalgia



Legends of the sport: Remarkable Anneli Drummond-Hay, who was shortlisted for the Olympics in three disciplines

Classified ads



Horses for sale

