Horse & Hound; 1 June 2023

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 1 June, we examine Ros Canter’s recent Badminton victory as she describes how she won the five-star event. Also in this week’s magazine, don’t miss our nostalgic feature on Kings Warrior, who dominated the show hunter rings in the early 1990s. We also take a trip down memory lane to 1992 when Lester Piggott was chasing a 10th Derby win. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a look at how vets work when a horse is trapped. We have an exclusive column from Adam Cromarty for showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing, point-to-point and riding club action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we meet hunter of a lifetime the “extraordinary” Nemo and read the latest from the field instalment as hound show season looms…
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 1 June 2023
News
- Owners reminded about lack of barefoot regulation
- The race heats up for Paris qualification
- Body condition celebrated at major show
- Squeezed finances impact BD competition
- New campaign to keep Britain riding
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
People and horses
- How I won: Inside Ros Canter’s Badminton victory
- All in a day’s work: The Wonder Woman actress
- In the spotlight: Ludger Beerbaum’s Mila
- Memory Lane: It’s 1992 and Lester Piggott is chasing a 10th Derby win
Vet clinic
- A cool, calm approach: How vets work when a horse is trapped
Kit and property
- Look east: Equestrian properties in Suffolk and Bedfordshire
- New in the ring: Riding tights, a saddle pad, a cooler rug and more
Book extract
- Gems of our history: Olympic training, cake and more at Porlock Vale Riding School in the 1950s
Reports
- Eventing: Bicton Arena, Tweseldown and more
- Dressage: Somerford Park and more
- Showing: Devon County and more
- Showjumping: Wales and West and more
- Point-to-point: Berks & Bucks and Pembrokeshire
- Riding Club: Combined championships
Hunting
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Extraordinary” Nemo
- From the field: Hound show season looms…
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Kings Warrior, who dominated the show hunter rings in the early 1990s
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more