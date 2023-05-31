{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 1 June 2023

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 1 June, we examine Ros Canter’s recent Badminton victory as she describes how she won the five-star event. Also in this week’s magazine, don’t miss our nostalgic feature on Kings Warrior, who dominated the show hunter rings in the early 1990s. We also take a trip down memory lane to 1992 when Lester Piggott was chasing a 10th Derby win. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a look at how vets work when a horse is trapped. We have an exclusive column from Adam Cromarty for showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing, point-to-point and riding club action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we meet hunter of a lifetime the “extraordinary” Nemo and read the latest from the field instalment as hound show season looms…

    News

    • Owners reminded about lack of barefoot regulation
    • The race heats up for Paris qualification
    • Body condition celebrated at major show
    • Squeezed finances impact BD competition
    • New campaign to keep Britain riding

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Showjumping: Adam Cromarty

    People and horses

    • How I won: Inside Ros Canter’s Badminton victory
    • All in a day’s work: The Wonder Woman actress
    • In the spotlight: Ludger Beerbaum’s Mila
    • Memory Lane: It’s 1992 and Lester Piggott is chasing a 10th Derby win

    Vet clinic

    • A cool, calm approach: How vets work when a horse is trapped

    Kit and property

    • Look east: Equestrian properties in Suffolk and Bedfordshire
    • New in the ring: Riding tights, a saddle pad, a cooler rug and more

    Book extract

    • Gems of our history: Olympic training, cake and more at Porlock Vale Riding School in the 1950s

    Reports

    • Eventing: Bicton Arena, Tweseldown and more
    • Dressage: Somerford Park and more 
    • Showing: Devon County and more
    • Showjumping: Wales and West and more
    • Point-to-point: Berks & Bucks and Pembrokeshire
    • Riding Club: Combined championships

    Hunting

    • Hunter of a lifetime: “Extraordinary” Nemo
    • From the field: Hound show season looms…

    Nostalgia

    • Legends of the sport: Kings Warrior, who dominated the show hunter rings in the early 1990s

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

