When it comes to equine swimming, it seems we’re awash with anecdote and opinion rather than hard evidence. Working with the science available, however, experts agree swimming can play a part in conditioning and rehabilitation.

“The main perceived advantage is minimal musculoskeletal stress,” says Patrick Pollock FRCVS. “Objective data on this is noticeably lacking, with no evidence to support the claim that horses which are regularly swum have greater cardiovascular fitness.