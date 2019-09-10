A progressive approach to weaning foals *H&H VIP*

After patiently waiting to meet your home-bred foal through an 11-month gestation period, it is natural to want the very best for his wellbeing.

His dam provides comfort, nutrition and education at the start of his life. There comes a time, however, when the foal has to be weaned. This separation allows the foal to be readied for activities without his dam and ensures that the maternal bond is broken before he starts his education.

Under natural conditions, foals suck from their dams until