Stuart Hollings: The most influential person *H&H Plus*

I, along with over 300 other people, travelled to the East of England Showground in January to pay my respects to an icon of the old order, Davina Whiteman, who sadly passed away a month earlier.

One could argue that she was the most influential person in my life, steering me away from a possible legal career into the wacky world of showing.

Apart from introducing my brother Nigel and I to this discipline at the highest level, she also opened our eyes to many other equestrian avenues — hunting, racing, showjumping, dressage and eventing.