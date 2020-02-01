Robert McCarthy: Here’s to making new memories *H&H Plus*

As I sat at the meet at Alnwick Castle on New Year’s Day watching my almost two-year-old daughter at her first meet on her pony, it really made me think. I treasure the many memories I have, the things I’ve done and the people I’ve met over the past 35 seasons.

A lot of my first hunting memories were with the Suffolk, where I grew up and started out. I was particularly lucky that the then-huntsman Tom Batterbee was one of the very best in the business. He also worked with one of the best whipper-ins I’ve seen in Sarah Turner. The sport was always of high class, regularly seeing more than 100 horses out each Saturday.