Michael Whitaker: The format is cut-throat *H&H Plus*

The format of the Global Champions League (GCL) team final, with three riders in a team and all scores counting, proved pretty cut-throat.

My team, the Doha Falcons, paid the price with elimination when I had a fall in Thursday’s quarter finals, but other teams experienced similar changes in fortunes during the tournament. Miami Celtics were leading after round one, but in the semi-finals one of their riders had three down and, even though two of their riders jumped clear, they lost their chances and it’s a real shame to see that happen. It means you just can’t afford to jump a bad round.