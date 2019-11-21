John Holliday: Dancing in the rain *H&H Plus*

The rain for which we yearned last season has come to our corner of England and we are enjoying two years’ worth in a few short weeks. Vast areas of Lincolnshire are submerged and Leicestershire is thoroughly waterlogged. Cattle are stranded outside and huge swathes of land are left fallow, leaving farmers glum at best.

The apparent folding of the Atherstone this season has come as a great shock to many. It would appear that a number of factors and personalities have come together to contribute to an unfortunate situation.