John Holliday: Adventures in the ‘Toon’ *H&H Plus*

February “fill dyke” has lived up to its reputation, the problem being that the dykes are already full. As I write, the River Smite has been transformed from a stream to a likeness of the mighty Mississippi, and the vale of Belvoir resembles the bayous of Louisiana. Careful consideration is being given as to how far toward spring we will continue to hunt this season.

A few weeks ago, we accepted an invitation from the “canny lads” of Northumberland to hunt the Tynedale country, a treat indeed. We enjoyed an excellent day — after a hunt of over two hours, the mileometer had reached double figures.