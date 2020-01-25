Darren Edwards: In pointing, we must stand in solidarity *H&H Plus*

You may disagree with me, but I think we live in an increasingly precarious society. From the recent riotous environmental protests coordinated by Extinction Rebellion to the current worrying anti-meat campaign known as “Veganuary”, some people’s views are becoming more left-wing and extreme.

A recent trip to Leicester races did nothing to diminish my view when we were greeted by a small but vocal group of protestors objecting to horse racing. Waving placards with slogans such as “you bet, horses die”, they were an unsavoury start to what was otherwise an enjoyable day’s sport.