Adam Wedge: I was praying he’d keep going *H&H Plus*

The National Hunt jockey is having his best season to date and rode his first Cheltenham Festival winner aboard Lisnagar Oscar in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle on Thursday, 12 March. Here he shares his thoughts on that ride...

It’s very hard to win at the Cheltenham Festival. Trainer Evan Williams and I had picked up a Grade One with Esprit Du Large at Sandown Park in December, so we were hopeful of a chance of winning. If he hadn’t fallen at the second-last in the Arkle this year, we’d have kept galloping to get fourth probably.

It’s the same with Silver Streak. He had been placed every time this year and was second to Epatante at Christmas, but in the Champion Hurdle there were another four horses between us – that’s how hard it is. The big trainers have a lot of big owners putting money into the sport and it’s getting more and more competitive but, then again, it always has been competitive.