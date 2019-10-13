Matt Heath: Being flexible to preserve the ground *H&H subscribers*

The Osberton organisers did a really great job to keep the show on the road last week. They made the best decisions possible to preserve the ground — they didn’t let anyone onto the site until Wednesday, cancelling all the dressage on Wednesday and moving it to Thursday and Friday. And, when the weather forecast showed that Saturday night was going to be very wet, they changed Sunday’s timetable to allow the ground time to dry out. They also cancelled all arena familiarisation.