The greatest equestrian sporting rivalries of all time *H&H Plus*

Fierce competition creates great sport for spectators and competitors alike. Andrea Oakes talks to those who have found themselves in intense rivalries

When two sporting stars collide, lasting memories are made — take the ongoing one-upmanship between football’s finest, Messi and Ronaldo, for example, or the spectacular shoot-outs between tennis giants Federer and Nadal.

From duels in the dressage arena to racing’s greatest rivalries, the equestrian world can boast its equivalents as the best in their game have gone head to head for glory. We asked some of the champions involved to give an insight into what it’s like to meet your match.