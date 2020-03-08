H&H visits US jumping stud Spy Coast Farm *H&H Plus*

Across the Atlantic, an ambitious jumping stud with British and Irish links is pushing boundaries in a bid to revolutionise US breeding, writes Nancy Jaffer

Spy Coast Farm is far more than a breeding operation, even though it hosts around 250 horses on 400 picturesque acres in the heart of Lexington’s Bluegrass region, nestled close to the Kentucky Horse Park.

Owner Lisa Lourie, a former nurse who has a master’s degree in health care management, only runs at full throttle. She uses her abundant energy to make her farm and its 60-strong staff a focal point for all kinds of activity to enhance the breeding business. That includes a sophisticated rehab and fitness centre that opened in the spring of 2019, a quarantine facility, a brand-new education centre as well as facilities for training Spy Coast progeny from the breaking in stage right up to grand prix jumping. Spy Coast regularly welcomes tours, and even has a gift shop.