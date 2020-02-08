H&H interview: Edwina Tops-Alexander *H&H Plus*

The top-flight showjumper chats to Jennifer Donald about family values, finding her match in the great ‘Itot’ and dealing with setbacks

“I always say that every jar has a lid — so many great partnerships come from horses finding the right rider,” says Edwina Tops-Alexander, who has forged a stellar career in the saddle but is perhaps still best known for her amazing connection with the great Cevo Itot Du Château.

Many people had written off the bouncy chestnut as being too small at barely 15.2hh for a five-star horse, but he and Edwina crafted one of the sport’s greatest pairings during a golden era in which success seemed effortless.