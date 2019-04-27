Carl Hester: This horse abuse must stop *H&H VIP*

Dressage is booming; the sheer numbers taking part amaze me, especially compared to when I started competing.

I’m not into statistics but I was interested to hear that at the recent winter dressage championships 140 hours of dressage took place over three arenas, 921 tests were started, 39 titles awarded and 5586 score sheets added up.

Scorers are our unsung heroes in dressage, so please take a bow if you’ve scored and are reading this — you have our eternal thanks.