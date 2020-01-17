The H&H interview: Dressage sisters Becky and Hannah Moody *H&H Plus*

From humble beginnings, the Moody sisters have reached the heights of dressage. Helen Scott hears their plans for 2020

As children, the Moody girls would make the long drive south on a freezing November day to pony team training at Hickstead. Ahead was a night spent in the trailer in sub-zero temperatures. Becky had won the pony talent spotting final and was about to be selected as reserve for the European Championships.

But the main memory the sisters have of the occasion was a remark about them being the people who did dressage on a shoestring because they didn’t have a wagon.