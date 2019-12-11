Study finds links between latex and equine asthma *H&H Plus*

Latex in some riding surfaces could contribute to the risk of severe equine asthma (sEA) — but more research is needed.

The study, conducted by researchers from the Royal Agricultural University and the University of Nottingham, aimed to identify allergens associated with sEA. The scientists assessed the presence of specific antibodies to almost 400 allergenic proteins in the blood of 138 healthy horses and horses with sEA.

