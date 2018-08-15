Eight people injured by loose horse at Pembrokshire county show

Eight people — including a 12-year-old boy and a 83-year-old man — were injured by a loose horse at the Pembrokeshire County Show today (Wednesday, 15 August).

Medics attended to the injured people who were knocked to the ground as a horse galloped down the main thoroughfare at the show in Withybush, Wales. It was the second day of the three-day annual fixture.

The air ambulance also attended along with police, local ambulance crews and the St John Ambulance.

A horse was competing in a ridden class

An eye-witness said a horse was out of control, jumping into the crowd and galloping through the trade stands.

An updated statement released by the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society said: “A spokesman for the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society has confirmed that eight people were injured this afternoon (Wednesday, 15th August) in an incident involving an escaped horse.

“A horse taking part in a competition – on the second day of the Pembrokeshire Show – threw its rider and jumped a fence into the crowd. As a result there were eight casualties.

“Five people were taken to hospital including a 12-year-old boy and an 83-year-male. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. “Medical crews on duty at the Withybush showground helped treat the injured along with other members of the emergency services. An Air Ambulance attended the scene but was not required.” The Chairman of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s Trustees, Mr Mike Davies, said: “At the moment our thoughts are with those who were injured. “We also want to thank the emergency services who were on the scene very quickly and assisted the injured.” He said there would be a full review into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Mr Davies also paid tribute to members of the public attending the show who reacted to the accident in a calm and helpful manner and who rendered valuable assistance. He added that the show would continue as planned tomorrow (Thursday, 16th August).

Jonathan Twigg, a spectator at the show, told the BBC he had seen the horse “bolt”.

He said: “It bolted up the avenue through the crowds here and took maybe a dozen people out on the way as it just ran straight into them.

“There are several people now being treated by medics, some were still scattered on the ground with what seemed to be head injuries.

“An air ambulance landed here about 10 minutes ago and there are a few people being treated with oxygen masks.”

