Check out this top British showjumper as you’ve never seen him before…

We all know that the great Robert Smith is a maestro in the saddle, with wins galore to his name from grands prix to Nations Cups.

But after the Warwickshire-based showjumper and his 11-year-old Cimano E won the 1.45m grand prix on the CSI2* De Peelbergen Winter Tour in the Netherlands on Sunday (25 November), he revealed he was almost as talented on two wheels as four hooves. In fact, we reckon he could give Bradley Wiggins a pretty good run for his money.

Not only did Robert earn a cool €8,250 for his victory in the show’s feature class, but he was also presented with an electric bike — and it didn’t take long for him to try it out.

After a slightly wobbly start, Robert performs a flying lap of honour on his new set of wheels, building up an impressive turn of speed and looking right at home in the saddle. Next stop the Tour De France, perhaps?

“I’ve won a bike before but never an electric one,” Robert told H&H. “I was actually surprised how well it went over the sand. It’ll be good for taking on the wagon and using at shows.”

Robert’s victory came in an 18-strong jump-off and Cimano E was in flying form against the clock, rocketing round clear to take top honours.

“He’s great in a jump-off, he’ll drop and run and is really quick from A to B — he can really scamper,” said Robert.

The British star also finished fifth in the young horse final at the show with the very exciting seven-year-old Banzai D’La Rousserie, one of a string of new horses in the yard.

“He’s been ticking along and improving all the time, I think he’ll be a very good one,” added Robert.

