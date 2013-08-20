Segway polo needs you!

Do you want to play polo but can’t afford a string of ponies?

Then Segway polo, a more affordable version, might be the perfect solution.

The game, played on the two-wheeled vehicles with traditional polo mallets, was invented a decade ago in California.

Technology consultant Nick Magliocchetti is now looking to bring this “game for gentlemen of tech” to London and create Britain’s first Segway polo team.

“I am a bit of a geek and I was looking for a pastime,” Nick told H&H.

“I found out there wasn’t a team in England so I decided to make my own.”

Nick is now trying to recruit 20 fellow “geeks” to play, with the aim of competing at the 2014 World Championships.

This news story was first published in Horse & Hound magazine (15 August 2013)