Saudi Arabia to hold top equestrian finals for the first time *H&H Plus*

Saudi Arabia is the first Middle Eastern country to host a premier global equestrian championship, with news that Riyadh will stage the FEI World Cup showjumping and dressage finals in 2024.
It will be organised on the Saudi equestrian federation’s behalf by the UK’s HPower group, in a new indoor exhibition centre in the heart of the capital city.
