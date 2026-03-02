‘All horses and personnel are safe and well’: advice for riders issued and shows cancelled after Middle East air strikes





The FEI has issued a security update regarding the situation in the Middle East and events have been cancelled, while some British-based riders and horses are still in the area.

The five-star Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) leg due to run from 4-7 March in Doha has been cancelled, as has a CSI2* show in Al Ain, UAE.

“In view of the current regional security situation and recent developments in the Middle East, the FEI wishes to provide important information ahead of upcoming FEI events in the region,” an FEI spokesperson said.

“The FEI is actively liaising with the relevant national federations to closely monitor the situation and assess any potential impact on FEI events.”

Thousands of flights to and from the area have been cancelled after the US-Israeli air strikes on Iran at the weekend. There are eight British international riders in Doha or the UAE at present, some of whom are permanently based there, and all of whom have been contacted.

The FEI spokesperson is advising all affected to follow instructions and guidance issued by their governments and national authorities, and monitor official updates, as well as ensuring travel arrangements are flexible as the situation may change quickly.

“Officials, athletes and/or their entourage currently in the region who are affected by travel or airspace restrictions are strongly encouraged to remain in close contact with their national federations, as well as with their respective embassy or consulate, which are best placed to provide direct guidance and assistance,” he said.

Monitoring the situation

“The FEI remains available and should also be kept informed of any developments. It will continue to monitor these situations closely and provide support within the scope of its role.

“Participants should be assured that any decision taken on an individual basis to not travel or to withdraw from participation for security reasons, in line with governmental advice, will not result in any consequences from the FEI.

“The safety and welfare of all participants and horses remains the FEI’s highest priority. Should there be any significant developments affecting FEI events, further communication will be issued without delay.”

In a joint statement, the LGCT and Doha Equestrian Tour confirmed the Doha event (4-7 March) will not run.

“This decision has been made following careful assessment of airspace restrictions, participation travel timelines and overall operational limitations,” the statement said.

“At this stage, the Doha Equestrian Tour programme is scheduled to resume from 11 March. Further updates regarding the remaining events will be communicated in the coming days. The Longines Global Champions Tour and the Doha Equestrian Tour remain fully committed to their long-term partnership at Al Shaqab.

“The safety and wellbeing of horses, athletes, teams, partners, staff, and spectators remains our absolute priority. Both organisations are working in close coordination, and we confirm that all horses and personnel currently on site are safe and well.

“We thank our community for its continued trust, understanding, and support.”

