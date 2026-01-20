‘We’re just getting started’: project to give more young people from low socio-economic households access to horses proves successful





A pilot scheme to boost participation among young people who did not have access to horses has been successful – and could be a way of highlighting future career paths.

Last year Aberdeen Riding Club (ARC) launched Project Mario to increase participation of 11- to 16-year-olds from low socio-economic households. The initiative was part of the British Horse Society’s (BHS) Everyone Welcome strategy, in which 12 riding schools each developed a way to increase participation from under-represented groups in equestrianism.

Project Mario involved five young people, with no or little horse experience, referred by charity Befriend a Child, having 11 weekly riding and horse management sessions. The initiative was funded by ARC and a club member donation.

The project was deemed a success; there was 90.58% average attendance, participants’ “soft skills” – behaviours needed for most jobs – improved, and one has remained in lessons. Participants have been invited to visit ARC whenever they like, and offered the opportunity to volunteer with therapy sessions or have work experience.

“Three of them hadn’t seen a horse in the flesh before, so until they had a session, we didn’t know how well they were going to engage – but from day one they were totally inspired,” ARC club manager and BHS chair Sally McCarthy told H&H.

“One rider is now interested in volunteering for the Riding for the Disabled Association group here. That’s the great thing about horses, there’s so many routes if people want to be involved, which don’t have cost as a barrier.

“And that was the thinking behind the project; ‘Let’s make sure that by the end it has given them enough key skills to go and volunteer or do work experience in future.’ For all we know, there could be a farrier, vet or coach within them as they develop and start to think about what they’re going to do after school.”

Ms McCarthy added that Project Mario had positive engagement from ARC members, helping raise awareness of the barriers to horses.

“As some of the young people come from households that don’t have cars, eight of our club members volunteered through Befriend a Child to drive them to sessions,” she said.

“It worked really well as it helped highlight how people don’t have access to horses because of various barriers – and they all built up really nice relationships and watched the young peoples’ confidence grow each week.”

ARC has now received £8,500 from National Lottery Community Fund (Scotland) to run two more Project Marios in 2026, reaching up to 20 more young people from low socio-economic households – and the club is keen to share information with other riding centres who are interested in running something similar.

ARC coach Liam Skea said it had been “so enjoyable” to see the benefits to the young people.

“They have developed lots of new skills and it’s been incredible seeing the progress they made each week and how they have grown in themselves,” he said.

“I consider myself very lucky to work in a role where I can work with young people who may not have thought horses were accessible to them and get to see them develop their confidence and realise just how amazing horses are.”

BHS chief executive James Hick told H&H projects like this are “a brilliant example of how we can help everyone feel welcome to become a part of the equestrian community”.

“It’s exactly what our Everyone Welcome scheme is all about. Over the past year, through 12 pilot centres across the UK, we have engaged nearly 400 people to date; 93% telling us they would have never otherwise encountered horses. This has worked hand in hand with our Changing Lives Through Horses scheme, which has been instrumental in scaling up Everyone Welcome participation.

“The pilots have delivered clear confidence, wellbeing and social connection benefits, generated more than 350 pieces of positive media coverage, and helped drive a fourfold increase in coaches gaining inclusive Coaching4All qualifications. Together, these results show that genuinely opening our doors wider is already transforming who feels welcome in the equestrian community, and strengthening its future.

“Everyone Welcome is helping us grow a more diverse, inclusive and vibrant equestrian world, and we’re only just getting started.”

