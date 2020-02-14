Police investigating alleged Australian fire charity auction fraud *H&H Plus*

Cambridgeshire Police and Action Fraud have confirmed to H&H that they are investigating allegations the money raised has not been passed on to the charities in Australia as expected...
Police are investigating allegations that money raised through a charity auction in aid of those affected by the Australian bushfires was kept by the auction’s organiser.
