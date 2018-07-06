New business gives boost to British breeding

A newly formed business concept headed by one of the country’s leading grand prix riders is aiming to enhance the British breeding industry by making it easier and more desirable for buyers to buy horses on home soil.

International rider and trainer Anna Ross has teamed up with Lorna Wilson of leading British semen agency Elite Stallions to launch Elite Dressage from Anna’s new base at Barons Wood Equestrian Centre in Devon. Anna and Lorna, who are also behind this year’s inaugural Elite Foals Registration Tour, are aiming to provide a unique and efficient system for buyers, with an array of horses available to view at the same time, all professionally produced by Anna and her team, which includes Beth Bainbridge and Alex Baker.

At the same time, they aim to provide an effective route to market for British breeders.

“Elite Dressage is delighted to offer a training, marketing, and sales service for selected horses, providing a much-needed ‘route to market’ for British breeders,” says H&H columnist Anna.

“Our interactive social media presence will help people get to know your horse and reassure them that ‘buying British’ is best.

“With each horse’s full history available from birth, it’s a unique way to buy. Often, you can meet the horse’s dam and siblings in person, and see them under saddle.

“Our horses enjoy a natural, stress-free lifestyle; they are turned-out in the fields, and they hack round the glorious Devon countryside, as well as following their dressage training. We aim to produce sound, sane, and sensible horses that future owners can enjoy for years to come.

Continues below…

“It is our policy to always be transparent and straightforward; we tell you about each horse’s character and quirks, and aim to match the right horse with the right home,” continues Anna, who will make the move from her current Wiltshire base to Devon later this month.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.