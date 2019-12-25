Ministry of Justice officially recognises horses’ role in preventing reoffending *H&H Plus*

Authorities are recognising the role equines play in turning offenders away from crime, in what has been seen as another example of the power of horses.
The Ministry of Justice told H&H charities such as Key4Life, which works with serving and former prisoners, with horses, have a “vital role” in preventing reoffending, saving public money and keeping people safer.
