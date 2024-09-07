



Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg brought their Paralympic debut to an end on a high note, scoring 77.75% in the grade I freestyle to win bronze at the Paris Paralympics against the odds.

It was a remarkable improvement from their individual test, where they finished sixth on 71.79%.

“I’m really happy with it, it was really hard work but I think I got what the judges were looking for,” Mari said immediately after her test, before she knew quite how well she’d done.

Riding to dramatic and emotional music from The Pirates of the Caribbean and Pearl Harbour, Athene’s panther-like walk ate up the ground and the pair didn’t have any notable mistakes.

“It was our first time riding to that music in competition so I was slightly concerned that it might not fit,” Mari explained. “But everything came off, especially our shoulder-in which I find really hard, but I put her into position and she said ‘I’ve got this’.

“I didn’t even realise it was raining, I was just in the zone, listening to our music and thinking about the next movement. I’m so glad we got to do it.”

Despite going into first after her test, Mari still didn’t look like she expected to win a medal, especially because Roxanne Trunnell, Rihards Snikus and Sara Morganti who won the individual grade I medals were yet to go.

However, a lower than expected 77.3% for Roxanne and Fan Tastico H – who were part of the gold medal-winning USA team yesterday – opened the door for the British combination.

There was no such mistake from Rihards and King Of The Dance, who won a historic individual gold for Latvia on Tuesday and took gold again here, scoring a massive 82.49%. Sara– who was last to go – once again had to settle for silver, scoring an impressive 81.4% on Mariebelle.

“It‘s been amazing,” said Mari reflecting on her Paralympic debut. “I was really disappointed after the first day, especially as my score changed, and went down, and it took a bit to get over it and come back to do the music.

“But it’s incredible to finally be able to say I’m a Paralympian – it’s been a life long dream and I think it’s starting to sink in now. It’s only onwards and upwards from here.”

