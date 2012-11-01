Man dies after being kicked in the head by a horse

A man has died after being kicked in the head by a horse in the back of a horsebox.

Police said 51-year-old Peter McGuire from Middleton had been tending to an “agitated horse” when he was fatally injured.

Lancashire Police received a call just before 6pm yesterday (Wednesday 31 October) that a man had been seriously injured. The accident happened in the back of a horsebox on the A56 at Haslingden.

“On attending the scene the man was found to be unconscious with a serious head injury trapped in the rear of the vehicle together with the horse,” said a spokesman for Lancashire Police.

“It transpired that while the vehicle was moving, the horse had become agitated and had dislodged the partition in the rear compartment. When the man entered the horse compartment the horse kicked him, causing fatal injuries.

“His wife subsequently entered the compartment to attempt to assist her husband but was also repeatedly kicked, causing her to retreat.”

The woman sustained chest injuries and a broken femur. The couple’s daughter, who was also present, was unhurt but taken to hospital and treated for shock.

A vet was called to sedate the horse so the man could be treated. It was then taken to a local equestrian centre.

A statement was released by Peter’s family.

“Peter was a loving husband, father and son. He was married to his wife Marie for 27 years and had a son and a daughter.

“Peter was an active member of the Bolton and District Riding Club, with riding being a family hobby for the past eight years. At the time of the accident we were on our way to a jumping practice event in Accrington.

“He has been taken from us in such sudden and tragic circumstances and will be sadly missed by his family, friends and horse community.”