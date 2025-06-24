‘She will be dearly missed’: farewell to event organiser and much-loved supporter of equestrian world





Jenny Nolan, the long-standing organiser of South of England Horse Trials and the former Eridge fixture died, aged 86, on 4 June following a long illness.

Jenny was born in Enfield on 24 September 1939 to a non-horsey family. From a young age, she was interested in ponies and horses, so became a member of the Enfield Chase branch of the Pony Club.

She was taught by Ruth McMullen and kept her pony, and then horse, at Holly Hill Stables, where she became a lifelong friend to Dinny Nicholls (who became Dinny Brooks-Ward.) When Jenny went to finishing school in Switzerland, her horse Majordor was sent to Ruth.

On her return to the UK, she went to work for the British Showjumping Association (BSJA, now British Showjumping) in central London, which led to her involvement alongside Raymond Brooks-Ward and his team in organising the Horse of the Year Show, when it was held at White City, then Wembley.

During her time at the BSJA, Jenny worked with Mary Coffey, whose sister Margie introduced her to George Nolan. Jenny and George married and moved to Wadhurst, East Sussex, where they remained throughout their lives. The couple had two children, Tim and Pippa.

Jenny became a member of the Eridge Hunt, making many lifelong friendships. She became secretary of the hunt point-to-point, was involved with the Eridge branch of the Pony Club and was a supporter of the local Riding for the Disabled Association.

She helped in the secretaries’ tent at the first junior European Championships held at Eridge Park in 1967, then in the early 1970s she became a full-time member of staff at the South of England Showground, organising the showjumping classes.

In 1976, Jenny and George started the South of England Horse Trials, which continues to run. The couple also resurrected the Eridge Horse Trials in 1984, which ran until 2019. When George died in 2006, Tim became joint-organiser of both with his mother.

Jenny was a great supporter of her children; she and Tim established a number of events together across the south-east, and she was instrumental in Pippa’s eventing career, accompanying her around the world at Olympic Games, and World and European championships. Pippa said it was through her mother’s friendship with Ruth McMullen and the Brooks-Wards, both of whom she got ponies from, that she was able to have the career she has.

Jenny was a devoted grandmother to George and Anna. She was a friend to many and known affectionately throughout the equestrian world, and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her brother David, Pippa and her husband William, Tim and his wife Nicola, and grandchildren George and Anna.

