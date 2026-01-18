



Lifelong horsewoman and highly respected figure in the equestrian community Janet Hodge passed away on Christmas Day, aged 77. Janet lived in West Sussex, where she taught and influenced generations of riders.

Aged 16, Janet left home to pursue her passion for horses. She began her career as a groom for the Hall and Woodhouse family in Dorset before moving into professional teaching, alongside Sybil Smith at the Maidenhead branch of the Cadogan Riding School. During these formative years Janet developed the skills, principles and practices that shaped her life’s work.

She was a founding force behind the Hope in the Valley Riding for the Disabled Association centre in Lewes, East Sussex, where she helped create a supportive, accessible environment for riders with disabilities, something she was immensely proud of.

Janet’s impact on the Pony Club community was profound. She was actively involved with several Sussex branches over many decades, devoting countless hours to teaching young riders not only how to ride, but how to respect and care for their horses. Her dedication was recognised with the Cubitt Award, honouring more than 20 years of service to the Pony Club.

Generations of children learned under her steady guidance, and many continued to return to her for advice and friendship long after their Pony Club days.

“Janet was a truly wonderful woman, and I have many fond memories of learning how to ride with her,” said one former pupil. “She inspired many generations of riders, and I feel her legacy lives on within all of us who were lucky to have spent time with her.”

Those who knew Janet remember her as a patient instructor, a trusted mentor and a woman whose life was anchored by kindness, dedication and an abiding love for horses. Her legacy lives on in every rider she taught and every life she touched.

Janet will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

