Horse & Hound Festival of Dressage: close-fought competition and a remarkable comeback

Jade Pascoe and Winwood came within a whisker of breaking the 70% barrier to win the elementary warm-up class at the Horse & Hound Festival of Dressage.

The pair (pictured, top) scored 69.83% to finish in pole position of the nine-strong class, held on the first day of the festival at Sheepgate Equestrian Centre in Lincolnshire (20-22 July).

Less than 0.4% separated second and third places in the tight-fought section. Amy Wray and Sara claimed the runner-up spot on 68.62%, with Kate Ward and Fabrio close behind on 68.28%.

Meanwhile, medium 69 warm-up class winner Luca 192 has overcome illness and injury to return to the competition arena.

The 11-year-old gelding was partnered by owner Camilla Zanna to victory on a score of 66.67% in the medium 69 warm-up class on the first day of the festival.

“He felt good [in his test today] and gave me some nice work,” said Camilla.

“He had grade four ulcers when he arrived — he nearly died — so every time we go out and compete is such an achievement.

“He also opened up his elbow three weeks ago and was taken to Rossdales Equine Hospital.”

The horse had rolled on a stone, opening up a 2cm-deep gash on his elbow, which needed flushing.

Thanks to the care from vets and rehabilitation at home, the horse is back competing.

Camilla, who works for supplement company Premier Performance CZ, also credited the company’s products for helping support the horse’s wellbeing.

“This weekend is all about the experience,” she said. “He is very cheeky and loving — he loves attention and being with people.”

The medium 61 warm-up class was won by Lesley Wheatley and Furst Lazlo on a score of 67.59%.

Don’t miss the latest news and updates on the H&H Festival of Dressage on the Horse & Hound website and social media channels, plus a full report in the 3 August issue of the magazine.