Enter H&H’s Festival of Dressage today for a chance to win Hickstead tickets

Competitors at the Horse & Hound Festival of Dressage could be in with a chance of winning before they even enter the arena.

Time is running out to book a place at the new show, which will be held at Sheepgate from 20 to 22 July.

All riders who enter before 11.50pm on 1 July will also be entered into a prize draw to win one of five pairs of tickets to The Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Great Britain at the BHS Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead (24 to 29 July).

Riders who have already entered will also be included in the draw. Click here for full terms and conditions.

This year marks the first running of the H&H Festival of Dressage and riders do not need to qualify beforehand.

Classes will be held at intro, prelim, novice, elementary and medium. Combinations will perform two championship tests across the Saturday and Sunday, with the combined scores from both days determining the champion at each level.

Warm-up classes will run across all three days (Friday to Sunday) and there will be freestyle classes at prelim, novice, elementary and medium on the Saturday evening.

“I’ve been in attendance every day of both of the previous H&H stay-away shows we’ve put on and the atmosphere has been fantastic,” said H&H marketing manager Nicola McClure.

“It is brilliant getting to meet the readers and their horses, and hearing their stories. It’s as much a social event as a riding competition with welcome drinks on the Friday night, hog roast on the Saturday and plenty of time to support new friends, spectate and shop.

“If you’re still undecided whether you’re ready or not, I would encourage you to come along and give it a go, our previous events have had such a supportive atmosphere and are ideal for those riders looking to have a really fun weekend.”

There will be a total prize fund of around £1,000 per championship, including rugs for the winners, rosettes from first to 10th and prizes in kind.

Rosettes from first to sixth place will be awarded for the warm-up classes, as well as prizes sponsored by Sheepgate Tack & Togs, including gift vouchers or a range of prizes in kind.

In the music classes, rosettes will be given from first to sixth, plus prize money. There are also goody bags for all championship entrants on arrival.

Click here to visit Equo and enter today

(Note: there are three pages of classes, please click through the arrows to select your class)

