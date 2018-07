Frankel’s first foal to go to auction was sold for £1.15m alongside his mother, Crystal Gaze, earlier this week (16 June). But only time will tell if the unnamed 3-month-old colt will be good as his father for his new owner MV Magnier. Crystal Gaze is already in foal to Frankel again, so all being well, there will be a full brother or sister arriving in 2015.