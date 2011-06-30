Dispersal sale of hackney stock and equipment

A “historic” hackney dispersal sale is being held in Middlesex next week.

Maria and Chaise Vyse are selling the majority of their stock due to the loss of a large part of their grazing and the costs of running their breeding facility.

There will be more than 40 lots, including stock from the Sunbeam and Noddyvyse bloodlines, as well as progeny from the Heartland Hackney Stud in America.

Lots include Noddyvyse Prestige, the junior champion pony stallion and supreme at Ardingly this, year and Impress My Daddy, the Supreme Champion at Ardingly.

The sale will take place on 9 July at The Stables, Strayfield Road, Enfield, Middlesex. Harness and carriages will also go under the hammer.

For more information tel: 0208 2455611

This story first appeared in H&H on 30 June 2011