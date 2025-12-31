Forestry England pledges to review carriage driving permit system following frustration





Carriage drivers have shared frustrations at being effectively excluded from certain Forestry England woodlands, owing to a bureaucratic system – which the organisation has promised to review.

H&H has reported on the closure of horsebox parking at some Forestry England sites and how this has affected riders (news, 7 August, 4 September, 6 November). H&H also heard from drivers, who are required to have permits and who have faced issues concerning applying for and renewing permits to drive horses in Forestry England woodlands, and access to tracks.

“In England and Wales, carriage drivers have access to only 5% of public rights of way, as we are limited to restricted byways and byways. Taking a pony and carriage on the roads is extremely challenging, however good your pony is in traffic, so we too are classed as vulnerable road users,” British Driving Society rights of way officer Sarah Bellow told H&H.

“Many carriage drivers have been riders but due to increasing age and reduced mobility have taken to driving to enjoy a different aspect of the sport that they love, and for some with disabilities, a way of accessing and enjoying the countryside without engines or powered by batteries. A large percentage of carriage drivers are women, who can feel safer driving a pony with a friend acting as groom, rather than walking or cycling.”

She added that carriage drivers are happy to pay and to prove they have insurance, but that tweaks are needed to the online forms to make them more suitable and user friendly – currently, the online forms treat carriage driving as if it were an “event”, rather than individuals wishing to enjoy the woodlands.

“We understand that there are areas in the forests which must be protected for wildlife. However, walkers, dog walkers, runners, cyclists and horse riders have free access anywhere in the forest, no permits required unless they are part of an organised event, to go anywhere in the forest without restriction at any time of year.

“Across the country, we are seeing a similar situation, only through the hard work and dedication of a few carriage drivers, in one or two areas, a small glimmer of hope is being seen.”

She added: “We are only too happy to have discussions with Forestry England to find a way forward so that individual carriage drivers can access this fantastic resource respectfully, once again.”

She also shared her own experience, adding: “For many years, I was able to contact the ranger covering Thetford Forest, complete an application form, send proof of public liability insurance, pay my money (around £100 per year) and obtain an annual permit. I could enjoy safe off-road routes, accompanied by a friend as groom, stopping to chat to other forest users – and our pony was frequently photographed and patted along the way.

“In October 2021, I was told that Forestry England was undertaking a consultation and a review into access to their forests, therefore the issue of permits was suspended.

“Almost four years on, the situation is still the same. As carriage drivers, we are allowed to access the public byways which run through or around Thetford Forest, often shared with off-roaders, four-by-fours, and motorbikes, but not Forestry England tracks. These public routes are often closed due to damage caused by vehicles or so badly rutted that it is difficult to drive a pony and carriage along them.”

Alison Finlay told H&H that losing access to Thetford Forest “ended [her] driving”.

“We had access via permit for carriage driving for decades. It was a total joy, not to say safer, than carriage driving on roads,” she said. “We paid £90 a year while riders went free. It was worth it. Then about three years ago, they refused to renew permits and have never given a reason. This has stopped me having another driving horse.

“We have tried asking and writing. We’re often ignored or get a vague response about birds needing protection. Yet the forest is vast and we only use hard tracks [while] hikers and dogs have access to all areas.”

Claire Worcester told H&H she has ridden, and recently driven, in Abbot’s Wood in East Sussex for more than 40 years, always paying for a permit.

“I’ve recently moved and now use Bedgebury Forest [in Kent] and it’s my go-to for exercising my driving ponies. For the last six months, I’ve had an endless battle via email to allow me to drive in the forest,” she said.

This includes filling in “numerous questionnaires”, risk assessments, plus giving details on harness type and make of carriage, reasons for driving there, how often, how many hours, if she is carrying spare parts, first-aid kits, mobile phone and a request for proof of third-party insurance.

A Forestry England spokesperson told H&H it issues thousands of permits every year for a wide range of activities in the nation’s forests.

“Every permission is for a maximum of 12 months, and sometimes local circumstances mean we cannot renew them immediately but might be able to another time,” said the spokesperson.

“To try to make things easier and fairer for people, and more efficient for us, we moved from many paper-based systems across the country to a single online system. We use one enquiry form that covers all activities and events that people want to do, and a few extra forms where we need more information.

“We understand that although some questions may not apply to individual carriage driving, they might for a carriage driving event. We are reviewing how we might make this clearer and easier. And if anyone needs help applying for permission, they can contact our local team who will be happy to help or complete it on your behalf.”

