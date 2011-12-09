Businesses invited to first Newmarket Equine Trade Fayre

Equestrian businesses are being invited to attend the inaugural Newmarket Equine Trade Fayre.

This will be open to the public and will be held at Tattersalls on 1 April.

Any businesses related to horses are welcome – including feed merchants, saddlers, vets, farriers or those offering alternative therapies for equines.

Manufacturers of horseboxes, rosettes and supplements are also welcome as are breed societies, livery yards, riding clubs and equestrian magazines.

There will question and answer sessions and non-riding demonstrations in the Tattersalls auction ring.

It will cost £30 – £100 for businesses to attend.

For more information email: colleensalmon@btinternet.com or phone 07724 069766