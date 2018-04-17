Entries are open for the SEIB Burghley Horse Trials sponsored ride, and this year runners as well as riders are welcome.

For the 17th time, the sponsored ride is taking place on the final day on the CCI4*, on Sunday, 2 September, along with the new 5km SEIB Horseless Burghley fun run.

“Both the ride and the run offer participants the opportunity to get up close to the huge Burghley fences including the daunting Cottesmore Leap, explore the technical challenges of the Dairy Mound, and the Rolex Combination – not to mention the chance for everyone to splash around in the Trout Hatchery,” said a spokesman for the event.

“The 12km course of the ride takes in plenty, including these famous fences and the many tracks and pathways of the vast Burghley estate.”

Ride organiser Ian Scott said he hopes the 2018 event will be the best yet.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming runners as well as riders to this year’s ride,” he added.

“We will be raising money for both local and equine charities including World Horse Welfare, Bransby Horses, which is celebrating its 50th year, the British Horse Society, this year’s Burghley nominated charity the Gurkha Welfare Trust and Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.”

Last year’s ride raised £20,000 for good causes.

SEIB marketing manager Nicolina MacKenzie said: “Our event sponsorship at SEIB is aimed at helping riders have new and exciting experiences with their four-legged friends.

“The SEIB Burghley sponsored ride is one of our favourite events as it combines a great experience for participants with raising much-needed funds for charity”.

The ride is open to all riders aged five and over, and organisers promise a “great day out” for groups such as riding clubs, livery yards and teams. Everyone who completes the course will be given a memento and there are prizes for those who raise the most money for charity.

For more information and to enter, visit the sponsored ride website.

