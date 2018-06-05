British trio lead the world in eventing rankings list

Britain’s strength in depth at the highest levels of eventing has been demonstrated by the news that British riders hold the top three spots on the FEI eventing world rankings.

Oliver Townend enters his second month at the head of the rankings list with 554 points, with Gemma Tattersall rising from fourth to second.

Ros Canter has also climbed two places, from fifth to third, following a string of strong international results including third place at Badminton.

Brits make up half of the top 10 in the rankings, which run from June 1 2017 until 31 May 2018.

Sarah Bullimore is in fifth, with Izzy Taylor jumping up five places from 13th last month to seventh.

Gemma tweeted that she was “chuffed” to be ranked second in the world and the British Equestrian Federation congratulated the Brits who have made the top 10.

New Zealand’s Tim Price is the highest-ranked non-Brit, on 416 FEI points, with Germany’s Michael Jung dropping from second to sixth.

With the exception of Oliver — who is 92 points clear of the rest of the field — the top rankings are fairly close, with 14 points separating third to sixth.

Boyd Martin’s three international wins in one weekend, at Allentown in New Jersey on 9 May, have given the US rider’s total a boost — taking him from 17th to eighth in the world.

Australia’s Andrew Cooper is in ninth and US rider Lynn Symansky is in 10th.

There are two further Brits in the top 20 — Tom McEwen is lying in 14th place and Piggy French in 16th.

