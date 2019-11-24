Antibiotic use is dropping while the fight against resistance goes on *H&H Plus*

Vets and the government have welcomed a “significant” drop in the amounts of antibiotics sold for animals — but there is still work to be done.

A Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) report into antibiotic resistance and sales, released last month, shows a 53% reduction in sales of antibiotics for food-producing animals over the past four years, with a 68% drop in sales of highest-priority, critically important antibiotics in the same time.

In equine-only sales, there has been a 64% drop since 2017, 85% since 2014.

VMD chief executive Peter Borriello described the drop as a “remarkable achievement”, but warned that action on resistance is “for everyone”, as the key in reducing this is reducing use.

