‘One of life’s enthusiasts’: farewell to lifelong horseman aged 58





Llifelong horseman Andrew Victor Berry died on 25 October aged 58 after a long illness.

Andrew was a unique and flamboyant man with a real zest for life and who could not be missed, in a room or out on the hunting field. What you saw was what you got with Andrew, and that was half the fun of being around him.

Andrew was truly one of life’s enthusiasts. His riding career started at the age of five when he joined his local branch of the Pony Club, riding his ponies Tommy and Zeffa. This inspired his riding career, which became his passion.

He went on to become a prominent figure in the Leicestershire hunting and equestrian community, also competing at county level in many different disciplines. Andrew had a keen eye for a horse, buying and selling horses all over the UK.

Many horses Andrew produced went on to have great success. He hunted with various shire packs and was a longtime subscriber to the Quorn Hunt, which became a central part of his life, giving him countless friendships, stories, and many adventures.

Andrew’s life was celebrated on 20 November at Loughborough Crematorium, and a large number of the local hunting community came together to pay their respects.

Peter Collins, former huntsman of the Quorn Hunt and a longtime friend of Andrew’s, blew Gone Away at the end of the service.

Andrew is survived by his mother Hilary, son Lewis, brother Chris; and sister Elaine.

