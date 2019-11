“It started as a small patch on a hindleg and spread around the pastern,” says Megan Bills of the skin soreness and swelling that has grounded her showjumping gelding Solisto. “As that finally started to heal, scabs appeared on the other hindleg — which blew up like a balloon.”

Solisto has been diagnosed with pastern and cannon leukocytoclastic vasculitis, a problem that is proving difficult to treat.