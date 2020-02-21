Trending:

Nosebleeds in horses *H&H Plus*

Carol Phillips Carol Phillips
  • A white check mark
    This article has been edited and approved by Karen Coumbe MRCVS, H&H’s veterinary advisor since 1991.

    • Is a nosebleed a minor issue requiring basic first aid or an emergency requiring prompt veterinary treatment? H&H explains…

    Although nosebleeds in horses can look alarming, they are reasonably common and in most cases are not serious. Even a small bleed – or epistaxis as vets describe it – can look dramatic, particularly when suffered by a grey horse.

    A true nosebleed tends to happen at rest, while blood seen in the nostrils after hard work is more likely to be originating from the lungs.

    There are some causes of nosebleeds that are a serious cause of concern as they risk leading to extensive loss of blood and even death if left untreated.

    Nosebleeds in horse: Is it serious? | Causes | Treatment | Diagnosis | Prognosis

    You may also be interested in…

    Karen Coumbe
    Karen Coumbe
    MA VetMB CertEP CertVA MRCVS
    Our equine veterinary expert has more than 30 years experience in practice. She is an FEI vet and has attended the past three Olympic and two World Equestrian Games in her role. She has a particular interest in anaesthesia, pre-purchase examinations, ophthalmology and dermatology amongst other clinical concerns. She has been Horse & Hound’s official veterinary advisor since 1991. Karen is part of the Bell Equine team.
    Karen Coumbe