What causes a loss of hind-end propulsion? *H&H Plus*

The horse’s hind-end is often said to be his engine, providing the energy and impulsion that is required for forward movement.

Both the fore and hindlimbs share the role of moving the horse across the ground, through a combination of synchronised muscle contractions causing joint flexion and extension. The forelimbs carry the majority of his weight and have an essential role in weight bearing and shock absorption, particularly in jumping. The hind-end, however, provides the bulk of the power to push the horse’s entire body forward.